Chrisean Rock Claims She Bought An Island, Reveals Its Name

Chrisean Rock is someone who always knows how to make headlines. It doesn't matter what is happening in the world, Chrisean will somehow become the center of attention. Overall, she has been in the news a lot lately thanks to the Tamar Braxton situation. Although she claimed to go on a social media break after the incident, it seems as though she lied. Instead, she is back to her old ways and is speaking out on her Instagram. This has led to some interesting revelations that have to be discussed.

One such revelation came last night, and it is definitely a doozy. As of late, Chrisean has been under scrutiny after saying she bought a house in cash. Some people are claiming that she lied and that in reality, she is only renting the place. However, there are a lot of people out there who do, indeed, believe her. Regardless, it seems like houses aren't the only thing Chrisean is buying. In the video below, she claims that she has actually purchased herself an island.

Chrisean Rock Reveals Her Latest Purchase

There are very scarce details on this purchase and how much it actually cost her. However, it must have been a lot of money if it is a decent-sized area. As for the name of the island, Chrisean is calling it "Chrisean Chrisean Chrisean." Overall, this is a pretty appropriate name, albeit one that lacks a lot of creativity. Whether or not she will ever show us this supposed island, remains to be seen. No matter what, there are going to be questions as to the authenticity of this claim.

