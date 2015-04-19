island
- MusicChrisean Rock Claims She Bought An Island, Reveals Its NameChrisean is upping her real estate game.By Alexander Cole
- RandomLost Kayaker Found After Writing "Help" In Sand With Sticks Near QueensA lost kayaker was found stranded on a remote island near NYC after writing out "HELP" in the sand.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentFyre Festival's Private Island Can Be Yours For $11.8 MillionThe island from Fyre Festival's promotional videos is now for sale. By Cole Blake
- LifeYou Can Rent Your Own Private Island On Airbnb For $1 Million-A-Week$1 million a week for a private island.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Didn't Rent Island To Record Album, According To Island's Management TeamRecent reports claim the singer rented a $25K per day island to record her next album.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosChris Brown, Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy's "Wobble Up"' Is A Marriage-Killer In The MakingChris Brown delves into the tropics for the racy "Wobble Up" video with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Sustains The Coke Wave In The "Legend of Cocaine Island" TrailerWatch the new trailer for Netflix's "Legend of Cocaine Island."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Seeks "Real Relief" On Vacation After Tour: "My Time Ain't Cheap"Is there a studio on that island?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Dropped $17 Mill On His New Miami MansionThe "F" in "Weezy F Baby" doesn't stand for frugal.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Announces That She Is "Officially Unsigned"Iggy Azalea is no longer with Island.By Milca P.
- MusicRuss Cops His Mom "The Beach House" Of Her DreamsRuss buys his another home by the beachfront.By Devin Ch
- MusicRuss Reveals His 2-Year Plan: DisappearingPOOF.By Zaynab
- SocietyA 2nd Earthquake Ravages The Indonesian Island Of Lombok, 37 Reported DeadDisaster strikes in Southeast Asia.By Devin Ch
- MusicFyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Tries To Avoid Jail TimeThe brains behind Fyre Festival doesn't want to go to prison.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyRihanna Salutes Mia Mottley, First Woman Elected Prime Minister Of BarbadosHistory in the making.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of Biting K-Pop Song "Island" By WinnerTekashi 6ix9ine sparks controversy after teasing a "new" song.By Aron A.
- MusicCamila Cabello & Pharrell Tease “Sangria Wine” Collab For Official ReleaseCamila Cabello and Pharrell are officially releasing their single, “Sangria Wine.” By Safra D
- MusicTyga Announces Tour Dates In The Middle EastTyga is taking his talents to Western & South Asia.By Devin Ch
- MusicBusta Rhymes Island Is Just Now Discovered By Twitterverse, Users In AweWord of an Island based on the worship of Busta Rhymes goes viral, after years of quiet existence.By Devin Ch
- NewsLuke James Brings A$AP Ferg Through For The "Drip" RemixLuke James recruits A$AP Ferg for the funky "Drip."By Aron A.
- GossipNicki Minaj Still Partying In Turks & Caicos Amid Meek Mill Breakup RumorsNicki Minaj's birthday celebration in the Turks & Caicos has now been going strong for almost a week. Meek Mill is no longer on the island. By Angus Walker
- NewsMF Doom Updates Fans From Remote IslandWatch as MF Doom updates fans on what he's been up to these days.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesTrini Wolve$ (Prod. By Dark Conceptz)Stream and download Trinidad James' new EP "Trips to Trinidad".
By Danny Schwartz