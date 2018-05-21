Safra D
- Music VideosJazz Cartier Unleashes "GODFLOWER" Music VideoJazz Cartier is a flower in the concrete in "GODFLOWER."By Safra D
- EntertainmentWatch Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Perform "Bubblin" On Jimmy Kimmel LiveAnderson .Paak makes a "Bubblin" appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. By Safra D
- MusicSnoop Dogg On Kanye West: "Instead Of Me Bashing Him We’re Trying To Help Now"Snoop Dogg told The View the producer-rapper needs some moral support. By Safra D
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Paid $85k For Pusha T's "Daytona" Album CoverKanye West used an image of Whitey Houston’s bathroom for Pusha T’s album cover. By Safra D
- EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein Turns Himself In & Is Charged With Rape, Bail Set At $10 MillionHarvey Weinstein finally surrenders to the police. He’s been charged with rape against two women. By Safra D
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama Reveals Cover For “BECOMING” MemoirMichelle Obama’s teases the cover of her upcoming memoir, and we’re here for it. By Safra D
- EntertainmentBlue Ivy Is Still The Boss: Shuts Down Grandma Tina From Filming VideoBlue Ivy checks her grandmother while in a Parisian theatre.By Safra D
- SportsCommon Says NFL’s Policy Forcing Players To Stand Is A Business MoveCommon believes the NFL is only concerned with their bottom line - he’s not wrong. By Safra D
- TVR. Kelly The Subject Of New Sex-Abuse Doc By BuzzFeed News & HuluBuzzfeed News turns R. Kelly's cult allegations into a documentary. By Safra D
- Music VideosDonald Glover Spotted In NYC With Girlfriend & Infant SonDonald Glover is seen with his fam shopping in NYC. Life is good in America. By Safra D
- TVMichael Jackson’s Estate Slams ABC For Upcoming Doc On Star's Final DaysMichael Jackson’s estate is not impressed with ABC News documentary, "The Last Days of Michael Jackson."By Safra D
- SocietySanta Fe High School Shooter's Father Says Bullying Led To MassacreThe 17-year-old shooter’s father says bullying is to blame for the incident that ended with 10 people dead. By Safra D
- Entertainment"Men In Black" Reboot May Add Liam Neeson To CastLiam Neeson is heading up the new alien-slaying team in “Men In Black” reboot. By Safra D
- NewsAllan Kingdom Leads “Peanut Butter Prince” Project With “All Night” SingleAllan Kingdom prepares to release his new project, leading with the single “All Night.”By Safra D
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Tomi Lahren “Truly Outstanding And Respected"Donald Trump gave Tomi Lahren a co-sign on Twitter. By Safra D
- Music VideosRay J & Princess Love Welcome A Baby GirlRay J and Princess Love are proud parents of a baby girl.By Safra D
- SongsRita Ora’s “Girls” Is About Kissing Up On Supermodel Cara DelevingneRita Ora’s “Girls” is about her not-so-secret encounters with Cara Delevingne. By Safra D
- MusicJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen Spend $9 Million On New NYC PenthouseThe couple have bought a new home in NYC.By Safra D
- MusicThe Pussycat Dolls Are Suing The Daily Mail Over Prostitution Ring ClaimThe Pussycat Dolls are going after The Daily Mail, saying it published stories with bogus prostitution ring claims. By Safra D
- SocietyBlack Community Throw “BBQing While Black” Event After White Woman Calls PoliceHundreds show up for BBQ event in Oakland after "that" racial incident.By Safra D
- MusicAvicii's Funeral Plans Revealed By FamilyAvicii’s family have released a statement about the DJ’s funeral, but details will remain private. By Safra D
- Music VideosBelly Teases New Music That May Feature The WeekndIt looks like the XO / Roc Nation Rapper is about to drop a new music video. By Safra D
- MusicKevin Gates Is Already Previewing More New MusicThe Louisiana native has been cooking up new music in the studio. By Safra D
- MusicPrince’s Supposed Real Daughter Makes A Claim To EstateWoman claiming to be Prince’s long-long daughter is trying to bankroll off his estate. By Safra D
- EntertainmentTrayvon Martin’s Parents Claim The Weinstein Company Owes Them $150K For DealShady deals and fake promises plague Trayvon Martin’s legacy. By Safra D