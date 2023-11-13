Chrisean Rock Leaves Social Media Amid James Wright Chanel Beef

Chrisean Rock is currently in a world of trouble thanks to some drama that allegedly went down at a Tamar Braxton concert. As the story goes, Chrisean punched Braxton's longtime friend James Wright Chanel, in the face. Overall, Chanel was left with a bloody nose and had to go to the hospital. Subsequently, Chrisean has been hit with a ton of criticism for her alleged actions. People are livid, and are calling her entitled due to the fact her beef started when she found out she would not be performing.

This has been quite the whirlwind, and it is clear that Chrisean understands the weight of what is happening. For instance, according to AllHipHop, she recently tweeted that she was deactivating all of her social media pages. Furthermore, she revealed that she wants to change her phone number and her address. This is all happening extremely fast, although Chrisean has been known to be impulsive. At the end of the day, the backlash seems to be weighing heavily on her.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

Following the fight, Braxton's friend LeTroy came out and offered some words on what allegedly went down. As you can see, he was pretty livid with Chrisean for injuring Chanel. “I just want to let y’all know that that girl Chrisean y’all keep hyping up assault James Wright Chanel at Tamar’s concert tonight,” LeTroy explained. “James is in the hospital. I swear I will do everything to make sure she goes to prison she is trash and that’s why her life is the way that it is. She deserves every bad thing that happens to her.”

This case could get ugly, however, with Chrisean leaving social media, it is up in the air as to what will take place next.

