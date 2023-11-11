Chrisean Rock Punches James Wright At Tamar Braxton Concert After Missing Her Set: Report

Insiders claim that authorities were called last night, but Rock had already fled the scene.

Hayley Hynes
Try as she might, Chrisean Rock just can't seem to stay out of trouble lately. When she's not feuding with Blueface, the new mother has seemingly taken to unleashing her anger on others who are prohibiting her from getting what she wants at that moment. On Friday (November 10) evening, reports of physical violence between Rock and James Wright began circulating on various blogs. According to insiders, Tamar Braxton brought the 23-year-old to appear at her live show as a guest performer last night. When it was time for her to go on, she was unreachable.

As a result, showrunners had no choice but to skip over Rock's track and move on to Braxton's next guest. According to @theneighborhoodtalk, the Baltimore native was out front attempting to get her friend inside the venue when she missed her cue. Chrisean apparently went backstage to seek out more answers, and upon entering Tamar's dressing room, she spoke with Wright. In the middle of the man's explanation, the reality starlet allegedly punched him in the face several times as she was under the impression he was lying to her.

Tamar Braxton's Friend Allegedly Punched By Chrisean Rock

The Braxton Family Values cast member was reportedly in the room at the time, and police came to the scene. Before they could speak with Rock there, she had already fled and was posting videos on her Instagram Story showing off her iced-out wrist and fingers that were likely feeling tender after throwing a few right hooks.

New Mom Flexes Her Ice After Rumoured Altercation

Are you surprised to see Chrisean Rock back on her bulls**t so soon after becoming a mother? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for any updates on James Wright's recovery, as well as the authorities potentially speaking to his alleged assailant.

