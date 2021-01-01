live perfomance
- Pop CultureNashville Drake Fan Leaves Show $100K Richer After Finishing Chemotherapy: VideoNow that he's back on the road, this time with J. Cole, Drake's generosity continues to make headlines.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, And Tyler, The Creator Perform "The Hillbillies" For The First Time At Camp Flog GnawTyler, The Creator joined the pair to perform the song in whose video he cameoed.By Ben Mock
- MusicChrisean Rock Punches James Wright At Tamar Braxton Concert After Missing Her Set: ReportInsiders claim that authorities were called last night, but Rock had already fled the scene.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralTravis Scott Sings To Gorilla Mascot Onstage At Phoenix Concert: WatchNo, we're not talking about the Memphis MC; we mean an actual person dressed like a gorilla was at the center of the show at one point.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJ. Cole & 6LACK Perform "Pretty Little Fears" To Surprised Crowd In Los AngelesKhalid and Jessie Reyez also joined 6LACK on stage for last night's "Since I Have A Lover" tour stop.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTyson Beckford Says Rihanna Would Be Dream Live Performance For "Dancing With The Stars"The actor spoke to Billboard following the show's Latin Week.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearAshanti's Natural Body Impresses Nearly As Much As Her VocalsLooks like Ashanti may have cracked the code to aging backwards.By Hayley Hynes
- TechThe Weeknd Previews "Another One of Me," Final Feature Of His Career Unless Daft Punk ReconnectsDaft Punk publicly announced their separation in February 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsVanilla Ice Performs At Donald Trump's NYE Party, But The President Doesn't ShowTrump was a no-show.By Karlton Jahmal