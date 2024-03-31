Travis Scott On "SNL": La Flame Taps Playboi Carti, Performs "MY EYES," And Acts In Music Video Skit

Elsewhere on last night's show, Scott gave a mellow rendition of "MY EYES."

BYHayley Hynes
Travis Scott Hosts Amora Lounge

There was doubt as to whether Travis Scott could make a comeback from his disastrous Astroworld Festival in 2021 or not, but landing a gig as the musical performer on Saturday Night Live is a strong indication that he's recovering well. Yesterday (March 30), the father of two boldly made his presence felt in New York City, where he brought two popular songs from his latest LP, UTOPIA, to the stage. For his solo appearance, Scott gave us a mellow rendition of "MY EYES," complete with trippy visuals.

Later, to celebrate the debut of his new music video, La Flame brought out Playboi Carti to perform "FE!N," which has become a crowd favourite at his live shows. The crowd was pleased to see the "Magnolia" artist in his element alongside Scott, not to mention watching the Houston native let his creativity flow freely after restraining it and laying low for so long. Interestingly, the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker is now requesting that he be removed from any outstanding Astroworld Festival lawsuits, as he wasn't overseeing the security of the event.

Travis Scott Surprises SNL Viewers with Playboi Carti After "MY EYES"

Besides performing, it's also tradition for SNL musical guests to get in on the acting fun too. Scott happily partook, appearing in a music video skit with host Ramy Youssef that sees them channelling their inner Lonely Island, as Entertainment Weekly points out. Their spoof track, "Please Don't Destroy - We Got Too High" sees the actors pouring their anxious feelings into the song, even using some of Trav's signature voice-altering techniques.

Artist Put His Acting Chops on Display Last Night

Besides hip-hop stars like 21 Savage and Travis Scott, who else are you hoping to see on Saturday Night Live in 2022? On the next episode (April 6), it'll be Raye showing off her vocal prowess while Kristen Wiig takes on hosting responsibilities. Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

