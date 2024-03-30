Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Drop Dizzying Music Video For "FE!N"

It is crazy to think that Travis Scott put out UTOPIA just over eight months ago. It feels like the album only dropped about one month ago with how much we are still bumping the record. While it did not nab La Flame that elusive GRAMMY award he so desperately seeks, it was still easily a top-five LP from 2023. Tracks like "I KNOW ?" "MY EYES," "TELEKINESIS," "MODERN JAM," and so many others were some of the strongest records of the year. "I KNOW ?", arguably the biggest song from the tape, got its well-deserved visuals. However, fans have been waiting on the "FE!N" music video, too.

But, we can officially say now that we do not have to continue to hope for that any longer. Travis and the song's feature, Playboi Carti, put together some freaky visuals for the rage collaboration. Some fans have been mixed on the visuals for the album so far, but maybe some will enjoy the cool shots for "FE!N." If you like spinning videography, then this is the video for you.

Watch Music Video For "FE!N" By Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Both rappers are constantly shown rotating at blistering speeds, along with some random people, beds, cars, and more. We feel that the artistic reaction matches what "FE!N" was set out to do. It is supposed to give you the feeling that you can run through a wall unscathed. The shots are just as crazy as the beat, evoking a sense of just raging out of control.

