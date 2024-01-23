Travis Scott Brings A Twisted Tale About Two Loves To Life In Visuals For "I KNOW ?"

Travis Scott's explorative fourth studio album UTOPIA was bound to be a major success when it dropped. It has become just that. Everything from the rich soundscapes, standout features, and sales numbers, to the theatrical tour, Scott made sure to give the fans what they had been yearning for. Another draw of the record is the performances by La Flame himself. There are a lot of great ones to choose from, but "I KNOW ?" is arguably the best of the bunch.

The Houston, Texas multi-hyphenate brought a mysterious and alluring quality to the track. From the hypnotic and eerie piano instrumental, to the storytelling, along with the melodic mastery, there is nothing to nitpick. Scott details his druggy utopia that he feels safe in but also acknowledges how twisted it is. On top of that, there is a theme of betrayal on his part. He is entangled with two women at once.

Read More: YFN Lucci Gets 20-Year Sentence For Violating Street Gang Terrorism & Prevention Act

Watch The Music Video For "I KNOW ?" By Travis Scott

Travis illustrates that in the visuals that have just dropped moments ago. Directed by himself and Dave Meyers, the superstar rapper plays out scenes with supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai. The latter appears to be who is "faithfully" committed to, and Emily is the one whom Scott is having an affair with. There are some simple but effective shots, especially when he and Emily's faces mesh together. The story comes full circle at the end when Travis drives back to his house and the shots go back and forth between Anok and Emily as to who he is living with. It adds nicely to the hallucinogenic feelings he is dealing with.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "I KNOW ?" by Travis Scott? Is this the best song from UTOPIA, why or why not? Will this project be remembered as a classic in the next few years? Is this his catchiest song ever? How do you feel about the visuals that we have gotten so far for the album? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for the most informative music video posts throughout the week.

Read More: IShowSpeed Farts On Woman Guest In Front Of Adin Ross & Kai Cenat, Leaves The Room Disgusted