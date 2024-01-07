Travis Scott Wants Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skate Park Reopened, Manifests "UTOPIA" Grammy

One of the Off-White legend's final initiatives before his tragic loss is apparently a ruin now, something that the Houston MC wants to fix.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2018 Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott is making a call to action after he found out that his good friend Virgil Abloh's skate park in Ghana is currently in shambles. This was one of his last initiatives before he passed away, and apparently someone filled it with cement, sand, and brick walls while claiming to own the land. It seems like a very complicated and unclear situation, with some blaming the government, others advocating for its closure, and many confused about the whole thing. Regardless, the Houston MC wants something done to restore this park to its former glory, as it will keep the design legend's legacy alive and well while opening a space for fun and community like he envisioned.

"MANNN WHATT," Travis Scott wrote as an Instagram comment recently, presumably for a post covering this ordeal. "WHAT WE DOINNNNNGGGGGGGG. LET ME KNOW WHAT WE GOTTA DO TO GET MY BROTHER PARK BACK GOING PLEASSSSSEEEEEEE." For those unaware, they had a close relationship, one that carries over even after the latter's tragic loss. For example, La Flame was announced as a headliner for a festival honoring the Off-White and Louis Vuitton icon's memory.

Read More: Travis Scott, Rob49, & 21 S*vage Deliver Borderline NSFW “Topia Twins” Music Video

Virgil Abloh's Skate Park In Ghana Left In Ruin

However, he also has other other metrics by which he wants to do right by Virgil. One of these is his own musical work, the most recent of which was his 2023 smash hit album UTOPIA. Moreover, it's nominated for Rap Album Of The Year at the 2024 Grammys, and Travis Scott let out a tweet on Thursday (January 4) manifesting a win against Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS, Nas' Kings Disease III, and more. "Gotta bring that rap album [trophy emoji] for the fans demmmmm Let's lock in UTOPIA," he wrote.

Travis Scott Manifests UTOPIA's Grammy Win

Meanwhile, the "HYAENA" creative continued to make more strides in the fashion world, which echo Virgil's artistry. The most recent sneaker of his we covered was the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail". Hopefully the skate park finds a balance between respecting Abloh's craft and respecting the will of Ghanians. Furthermore, for more news and the latest updates on Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Andre 3000 Reveals He Was Invited To Play Flute At Virgil Abloh’s Funeral, Explains Why He Said “No”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.