Travis Scott Wants Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skate Park Reopened, Manifests "UTOPIA" Grammy

Travis Scott is making a call to action after he found out that his good friend Virgil Abloh's skate park in Ghana is currently in shambles. This was one of his last initiatives before he passed away, and apparently someone filled it with cement, sand, and brick walls while claiming to own the land. It seems like a very complicated and unclear situation, with some blaming the government, others advocating for its closure, and many confused about the whole thing. Regardless, the Houston MC wants something done to restore this park to its former glory, as it will keep the design legend's legacy alive and well while opening a space for fun and community like he envisioned.

"MANNN WHATT," Travis Scott wrote as an Instagram comment recently, presumably for a post covering this ordeal. "WHAT WE DOINNNNNGGGGGGGG. LET ME KNOW WHAT WE GOTTA DO TO GET MY BROTHER PARK BACK GOING PLEASSSSSEEEEEEE." For those unaware, they had a close relationship, one that carries over even after the latter's tragic loss. For example, La Flame was announced as a headliner for a festival honoring the Off-White and Louis Vuitton icon's memory.

Virgil Abloh's Skate Park In Ghana Left In Ruin

However, he also has other other metrics by which he wants to do right by Virgil. One of these is his own musical work, the most recent of which was his 2023 smash hit album UTOPIA. Moreover, it's nominated for Rap Album Of The Year at the 2024 Grammys, and Travis Scott let out a tweet on Thursday (January 4) manifesting a win against Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS, Nas' Kings Disease III, and more. "Gotta bring that rap album [trophy emoji] for the fans demmmmm Let's lock in UTOPIA," he wrote.

Travis Scott Manifests UTOPIA's Grammy Win

Meanwhile, the "HYAENA" creative continued to make more strides in the fashion world, which echo Virgil's artistry. The most recent sneaker of his we covered was the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Sail". Hopefully the skate park finds a balance between respecting Abloh's craft and respecting the will of Ghanians. Furthermore, for more news and the latest updates on Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott, log back into HNHH.

