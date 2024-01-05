Travis Scott, Rob49, & 21 Savage Deliver Borderline NSFW "Topia Twins" Music Video

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the entire world at this point. Overall, he is someone who is always pushing his sound forward, and that was more than evident with UTOPIA. Although it is an album that has proven to be a bit polarizing, there are a lot of fans who love it. In fact, some would argue that this was the best album of 2023. Critics would have something to say about that, however, Travis does not care. He is doing his thing and the fans continue to support it.

There have only been a couple of music videos for this album so far. He has the Circus Maximus movie, however, it only encompasses a couple of the songs. Now, however, he has come through with the music video for the track TOPIA TWINS. This is one of the best collaborations on the project and it features Rob49 as well as 21 Savage. It is a high-octane song with some pretty raunchy lyrics. It is a truly fantastic track, and this music video is one that will have you changing tabs if your mom walks in the room.

Travis Scott With A New Visual

As you can see above, this is a video that is filled with debauchery and scantily clad women. The Clermont Twins make an appearance in this video which seemed like a true given at this point. As for Travis and Rob49, they can be seen cruising on jetskis all while being surrounded by various twins. It is a video that plays on male fantasies and for some, it will really hit the notes of what one would consider to be a utopia.

Hopefully, we end up with more great music videos from this album rollout that still appears to be ongoing. Let us know what you thought of this visual, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

