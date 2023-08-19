Travis Scott Van Surfs In Rome

Travis Scott is currently on top of the music world. UTOPIA is currently #1 on the Billboard Album 200. Meanwhile, songs from the album currently occupy 15 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time of writing, the highest-ranked single of the album is the Drake feature “Meltdown” at #12. The long-awaited, and much-hyped, album has also helped Scott break Drake’s long-standing Spotify record for the most rap listeners. At the time of writing, Scott stands as the 6th-most streamed artist on the platform.

Of course, Scott has been spending a lot of time in Europe since the album’s release. It’s where he celebrated the launch of the project in late July as well as performing at a few of the remaining summer festivals. There has been plenty of headlines about Scott’s time in Europe. However, fans are starting to discover some hidden gems that slipped under the radar on platforms.

Travis Scott Says Surfs Up On Rome Highway

The video, originally posted by a Travis Scott fan account on TikTok in early August, shows Scott having a little bit of fun while in Rome. Scott is seen standing atop a Mercedes mini-van that formed part of a motorcade. While the video is incorrectly labeled as Paris, its timing coincides with Scott’s time in Italy as part of the continuing promotion of Utopia. As the van begins to move forward, Scott shakily stands up and briefly surfs atop the van. However, he quickly calls for it to stop after it passes under a bridge.

While Scott has hyped the Rome concert, which was a replacement for his unsuccessful concert at the Pyramids of Giza, things did not go off all that smoothly. Amid the reported 60,000-strong crowd, at least 60 people were affected by someone releasing tear gas. Elsewhere, a 14-year-old was injured after trying to sneak into the concert. Meanwhile, Scott also brought out surprise guest Kanye West. Scott remains one of West’s few remaining public allies following the rapper’s anti-semitic tirades late last year.

