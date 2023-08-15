Travis Scott Shares “CIRCUS MAXIMUS” Film To YouTube

One of the most mysterious parts of Travis Scott’s UTOPIA rollout was the accompanying film Circus Maximus. The movie featured contributions from a number of beloved directors and featured plenty of music from the album itself. Screenings of the movie in the hours leading up to the record’s release were the first taste fans got of elements like Beyonce’s surprise feature. While information on the film was still difficult to come by even a few weeks after its release, Scott has helped clear things up. The movie is now available to watch in its entirety for free on YouTube.

The 75-minute movie was posted to Travis Scott’s YouTube channel earlier today. He also posted 4 accompanying clips from the movie each serving as an individual music video for four of the album’s songs. The album’s opener “HYAENA,” fan-favorite “SIRENS,” standout early track “MODERN JAM” and Beyonce-assisted “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” all got their own videos released simultaneously with the full film.

Travis Scott Shares “UTOPIA” Movie To YouTube

By pretty much any metric imaginable, UTOPIA has been one of the biggest events in all of music this year. The album had a massive first week on the charts, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. It sold almost 500k units in its first week. That made it the third biggest opening week of 2023 so far behind Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift. The album became the first rap project since Certified Lover Boy to spend consecutive weeks at the top spot earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, a recent Travis Scott live show was caked in controversy. After originally announcing a show would take place in Egypt, it was ultimately canceled and moved to Rome. When the show was actually played, it didn’t go off perfectly. Over 60 fans in the crowd were injured when someone sprayed pepper spray into the audience, and the show reportedly caused a small earthquake. What do you think of Travis Scott’s new CIRCUS MAXIMUS movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

