Travis Scott Lends His Voice To Incredible Jalen Hurts Jordan Brand Commercial

Travis Scott is having a triumphant time right now. Just a few weeks ago, he released his fourth studio album, Utopia. Overall, this was a huge album for him that is seeing some massive sales. Although the reviews from professional critics have been mixed, Scott is still seeing a lot of success. His fans are happy with the album, and in his eyes, that is probably all that matters. Moreover, he is breaking records with vinyl record sales, which is very impressive. It just goes to show that he is having a huge moment and is looking to ride that momentum.

As many of you already know, Travis Scott is currently in a deal with Jordan Brand. Jumpman is constantly signing new athletes and just yesterday, they announced that Jalen Hurts was joining the company. Hurts has been incredible for the Philadelphia Eagles which makes his signing a great move for both sides. Moreover, Jordan Brand decided to release a commercial yesterday that showcases Hurts’ work ethic. It just so happens this commercial was narrated by Travis.

Read More: Fans Think Drake Hinted At Travis Scott Being On “For All The Dogs”

Travis Scott x Jalen Hurts

As you can see in the video above, Travis Scott speaks on Jalen Hurts and the way he has carried himself throughout his journey. Additionally, the video is filled with clips of Hurts working out and showcasing his process. Overall, it is a video that is made to hype you up. If you are an Eagles fan, you are probably very excited by this. The team made the Super Bowl last year, and they are primed to do that again this year.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Hurts gets his own shoe. Although if one thing is for certain, he will be getting some amazing cleats. Let us know what you think of this signing, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Thoughts On Jalen Hurts Contract