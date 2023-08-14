Travis Scott Hits Huge Milestone With “Utopia”

Travis Scott impressed fans a couple of weeks ago when he dropped off his brand-new album, Utopia. Overall, this album was a huge triumph for Scott given all of the features. Moreover, it is an album that his core fanbase is appreciating quite a bit right now. Although the reviews have been fairly mixed, there is no doubt that commercial success is making up for it. For instance, in the first week, Scott was able to sell a total of 496K records. This was a massive accomplishment, even if bundles were involved.

Subsequently, many fans were interested in whether or not he would be able to carry this success into the second week. There hasn’t been a single hip-hop album to stay at number one for consecutive weeks in 2023. However, it looks like Travis Scott has gotten over the hump. According to AllHipHop, Scott sold 147,000 units in the album’s second week. This was good enough for first place as he exceeded Morgan Wallen by 50K units. Now, hip-hop finally has a multiweek number one in 2023.

Travis Scott Continues His Run

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 22: Travis Scott attends the “The Idol” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

If there was any artist who could have pulled this off, it most certainly would have been Travis. However, Drake is set to drop a new album as well, and he will likely go number one as well. Moving forward, it should be interesting to see how Travis does in his third week. Quavo is dropping an album this Friday and that will certainly be looking to compete for the top spot. However, Scott and Wallen appear to be immovable forces right now.

Let us know your thoughts on Utopia, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

