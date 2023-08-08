Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Breaks Vinyl Sales Records

Fans have come up with very different adjectives to describe Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA. But one thing that is undeniable about the project so that it’s been successful. Earlier this week we learned that it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It’s only the second rap album of 2023 to hit the top spot following Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape last month. But it didn’t just hit number one, it crushed everything else released this week to grab the top spot easily. UTOPIA sold almost 500k total copies in its first week alone making it the third biggest first-week sales of 2023 behind Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen.

The impact of UTOPIA‘s success went beyond just its total sales numbers. He also broke records for having the most vinyl sales for a rap album in a single week since 1991 when the stat began tracking. With 55k of his nearly 500k sales coming from vinyl, he was able to grab yet another chart record with his smash-hit new album. Fans in the comments of a post about his accomplishment continued their amazement at Scott’s numbers. “bro sold more then half rhe rappers released this year,” read the top comment.

Travis Scott Sells 55k Vinyls

Earlier today Travis Scott announced that he’ll be taking his smash hit record on tour later this year. The “CIRCUM MAXIMUS Tour” will run from September until November hitting 24 cities along the way. Details beyond the dates of each of the shows are currently pretty sparse but pre-sale for the shows begins tomorrow.

Travis Scott hasn’t been on tour since the 2021 Astroworld disaster where numerous fans lost their lives during the rapper’s Houston music festival. His last tour came back in 2019 when he hit the road with Gunna, Trippie Redd, and Sheck Wes following the release of his album Astroworld. What do you think of Travis Scott breaking the record for vinyl sales in a single week by a rap album? Let us know in the comment section below.

