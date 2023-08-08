Dave Chappelle’s Appearance On Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Notches Him 1st Billboard Hot 100 Spot

Dave Chappelle has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time, thanks to the success of Travis Scott’s new album, Utopia. The legendary comedian is credited on the song, “Parasail,” which debuted at No. 53 on the chart. Yung Lean is also featured on the track.

All in all, Utopia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week. The figure makes it the third-biggest week of 2023 for any album and the largest for any hip-hop project. All 19 songs from the tracklist landed on the Hot 100 as well.

Dave Chappelle Introduces Travis Scott At Astroworld

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Dave Chappelle introduces Travis. Scott during the second annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 9, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

News of Utopia’s success on the Billboard charts comes after Scott’s concert in Rome, Italy on Monday night. While performing his songs from the new album, Scott also brought Kanye West out on stage to perform two of his tracks. While welcoming West to the stage, Scott labeled him the greatest of all time. “There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott said. “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.” On stage, the two performed Kanye’s songs, “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” The full setlist for the show included “Hyaena,” “Thank God,” “Modern Jam,” “Aye,” “Sirens,” “Praise God (with Kanye West),” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing (with Kanye West),” “My Eyes,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Highest in the Room,” “Delresto (Echoes),” “Lost Forever,” “Mafia,” “I Know ?,” “No Bystanders,” “Fe!n,” and “Topia Twins.”

Following Monday night’s concert in Rome, Scott will be taking his new album on the road for the Circus Maximus Tour. He announced on Tuesday that he scheduled shows in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston, and more cities across North America. The tour will begin in September and wrap up in November.

