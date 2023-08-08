Travis Scott Hyped Over Footage From Rome Concert: “This Made Me Do 60 Back Flips”

Travis Scott is thrilled about the success of his Circus Maximus concert in Rome on Monday night. Taking to Instagram the following morning, Scott shared footage from the event while remarking that the crowd made him do backflips.

“NAHHHH I KNOW BEING SCREAMED BY 60,000 PEOPLE THIS MADE ME DO 60 BACK FLIPS,” Scott captioned the post. Fans echoed his excitement in the comments section. One wrote: “This reminds me of when you did Goosebumps for the first time at Made In America 2 days after Birds came out and everyone knew the words. A hit record otw.” Another added: “Utopia is not the album of the year but the album of life button.”

Other fans reflected on Kanye West’s surprise appearance at the concert. “Watching you perform with Kanye last night is one of the best things I’ve ever seen!!!” one commented. While welcoming West to the stage, Scott labeled him the greatest of all time. “There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott said. “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.” On stage, the two performed Kanye’s songs, “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” All-in-all, the setlist for the show included “Hyaena,” “Thank God,” “Modern Jam,” “Aye,” “Sirens,” “Praise God (with Kanye West),” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing (with Kanye West),” “My Eyes,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Highest in the Room,” “Delresto (Echoes),” “Lost Forever,” “Mafia,” “I Know ?,” “No Bystanders,” “Fe!n,” and “Topia Twins,” as noted by Pitchfork. Check out Scott’s post regarding the concert below.

Scott dropped Utopia on July 28 with guest appearances from Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, the Weeknd, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and many more. The project debuted at number one on Billboard 200 chart, while moving 496,000 album-equivalent units.

