Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West In Rome, Labels Him The “Greatest Of All Time”

Travis Scott brought out Kanye West in Rome for a surprise performance during his concert in the Italian city on Monday night. In doing so, Scott reportedly labeled West the “greatest of all time” while welcoming him to the stage.

“Make some noise for the greatest of all time, Kanye West,” Scott told the audience. He added: “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West” From there, the show diverged from Utopia as Ye performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” as well as his collaboration with Scott, “Praise God,” from the 2021 album, Donda.

Read More: Travis Scott Says “3500” Was Originally Going To Be A Kanye West Single

Travis Scott Performs With Kanye West

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 22: Travis Scott performs with Kanye West at FYF Fest 2015 at LA Sports Arena & Exposition Park on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian Gove/WireImage)

All-in-all, the setlist for the show included “Hyaena,” “Thank God,” “Modern Jam,” “Aye,” “Sirens,” “Praise God (with Kanye West),” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing (with Kanye West),” “My Eyes,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Highest in the Room,” “Delresto (Echoes),” “Lost Forever,” “Mafia,” “I Know ?,” “No Bystanders,” “Fe!n,” and “Topia Twins,” as noted by Pitchfork. The performance comes after Scott dropped, Utopia, back on July 28 with guest appearances from Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, the Weeknd, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and many more. In celebrating the project’s release, Scott originally planned to host a concert at the Pyramids of Giza; however, he canceled the show due to “complex production issues.” Check out a clip from Kanye’s appearance at the Travis Scott concert below.

Kanye West Performs “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” In Rome

Kanye West performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” in Rome pic.twitter.com/LgLZQVv5ZW — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 7, 2023

Prior to his appearance at Scott’s concert, Kanye was in the country vacationing with his new wife, Bianca Censori. In pictures from their trip, Censori can be seen rocking see-through tights and a bodysuit while Ye has sported a velvet suit with no shirt underneath.

Read More: Travis Scott “Utopia” Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More

[Via]