Travis Scott “Utopia” Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More

The highly-anticipated fourth album from Travis Scott has finally arrived in its entirety. Utopia’s undoubtedly one of the most hyped albums of the year but Scott was incredibly peculiar with the rollout. Although there have been a number of hiccups, including the cancellation of his Pyramid Of Giza concert in Egypt, he continued to leave fans on the edge of their seats until the final hour to unveil all of the information surrounding the project that fans are already calling the Album Of The Year.

As expected, the rapper brought forth a number of high-profile collaborators. We already knew that The Weeknd and Bad Bunny would appear on the tracklist from the release of “K-Pop.” However, the former also has a second credit on “Circus Maximus,” which shares the name of his accompanying movie. Beyoncé and Kanye West have credits on the project while Scott’s handled a signficant portion of the production across the project. Overall, Travis Scott brought out some incredible talent to assist with Utopia.

The full list of credits reveals features from Drake, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Future, and SZA. Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, and Future also appear on the tracklist. However, perhaps, the most impressive aspect of the album are the producers who appear on the tracklist. The Alchemist, Boi-1da, Oz, Bnyx, Metro Boomin, Jahaan Sweet (who also produced on Offset and Cardi B’s “Jealousy” along with Boi-1da and Oz), BoogzDaBeast, and more also contributed to the album.

With 19 songs in total, Travis Scott only has two songs which he handled on his own in its entirety, “HYAENA,” the opening track,” and “LOOOVE,” highlighting his talents in front of the microphone and behind the boards. We anticipate that Utopia will have the remainder of the year on lock but is it better than Astroworld? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section and check out the full credits below via NME.

Reactions

Much like Astroworld, Scott left fans to uncover the surprise features on the project. Although Drake’s verse on “Meltdown” led to plenty of reactions due to the perceived shots at Pusha T and Pharrell, many were pleasantly surprised by Westside Gunn’s appearance, as well as Rob49. Check a few reactions below.

Travis Scott and Westside Gunn giving us dusty neckbeard hip hop vibes on LOST FOREVER



this shit means something to me man pic.twitter.com/1yojpdAnjc — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 28, 2023

Rob49 easily had the most underrated feature on Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, need to see more people talking about him on here🗣️🔥 pic.twitter.com/4JG3vUNp1E — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) July 28, 2023

travis scott leaving the studio after recording delresto with beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/YLEkYritFP — house of RENAISSANCE (@AlienSuperstqr) July 28, 2023

Utopia Credits