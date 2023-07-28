Travis Scott “Utopia” Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More

The highly-anticipated fourth album from Travis Scott has finally arrived in its entirety. Utopia’s undoubtedly one of the most hyped albums of the year but Scott was incredibly peculiar with the rollout. Although there have been a number of hiccups, including the cancellation of his Pyramid Of Giza concert in Egypt, he continued to leave fans on the edge of their seats until the final hour to unveil all of the information surrounding the project that fans are already calling the Album Of The Year.
As expected, the rapper brought forth a number of high-profile collaborators. We already knew that The Weeknd and Bad Bunny would appear on the tracklist from the release of “K-Pop.” However, the former also has a second credit on “Circus Maximus,” which shares the name of his accompanying movie. Beyoncé and Kanye West have credits on the project while Scott’s handled a signficant portion of the production across the project. Overall, Travis Scott brought out some incredible talent to assist with Utopia.
The full list of credits reveals features from Drake, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Future, and SZA. Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, and Future also appear on the tracklist. However, perhaps, the most impressive aspect of the album are the producers who appear on the tracklist. The Alchemist, Boi-1da, Oz, Bnyx, Metro Boomin, Jahaan Sweet (who also produced on Offset and Cardi B’s “Jealousy” along with Boi-1da and Oz), BoogzDaBeast, and more also contributed to the album.
With 19 songs in total, Travis Scott only has two songs which he handled on his own in its entirety, “HYAENA,” the opening track,” and “LOOOVE,” highlighting his talents in front of the microphone and behind the boards. We anticipate that Utopia will have the remainder of the year on lock but is it better than Astroworld? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section and check out the full credits below via NME.
Reactions
Much like Astroworld, Scott left fans to uncover the surprise features on the project. Although Drake’s verse on “Meltdown” led to plenty of reactions due to the perceived shots at Pusha T and Pharrell, many were pleasantly surprised by Westside Gunn’s appearance, as well as Rob49. Check a few reactions below.
Utopia Credits
- HYAENA – produced by Travis Scott
- THANK GOD (Feat. Swae Lee) – produced by Travis Scott, Kanye West, Allen Ritter, BoogzDaBeast, WondaGurl and FNZ
- MODERN JAM (Feat. Teezo Touchdown) – produced by Travis Scott and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo
- MY EYES (Feat. Bon Iver & Sampha) – produced by Travis Scott, Justin Vernon, Wheezy, WondaGurl, Vegyn and Buddy Ross
- GOD’S COUNTRY – produced by 30 Roc and Dez Wright
- SIRENS (Feat. Swae Lee) – produced by Justice & KrishnaMusic
- MELTDOWN (Feat. Drake) – produced by Coleman, BNYX, Boi-1da, Vinylz and Tay Keith
- FE!N (Feat. Playboi Carti & Sheck Wes) – produced by Travis Scott
- DELRESTO (ECHOES) (Feat. Beyoncé) – produced by Hit-Boy and umru
- I KNOW? – produced by Coleman and OZ
- TOPIA TWINS (Feat. 21 Savage & Rob49) – produced by Travis Scott, Wheezy and Cadenza
- CIRCUS MAXIMUS (Feat. The Weeknd) – produced by Travis Scott and Noah Goldstein
- PARASAIL – produced by Travis Scott, Jahaan Sweet, Buddy Ross and Vegyn
- SKITZO (Feat. Young Thug) – produced by Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Nik Dean and Coleman
- LOST FOREVER (Feat. Westside Gunn & James Blake) – produced by Travis Scott, Dom Maker, James Blake and The Alchemist
- LOOOVE – produced by Travis Scott
- K-POP (Feat. The Weeknd & Bad Bunny) – produced by BNYX®, Boi-1da, Illangelo, Jahaan Sweet and DVLP
- TELEKENESIS (Feat. Future & SZA) – produced by Travis Scott and BoogzDaBeast
- TIL FURTHER NOTICE (Feat. 21 Savage and James Blake) – produced by Metro Boomin