Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus” Trailer & First “Utopia” Cover Art Revealed

In wake of the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott was forced to step out of the spotlight and pump the brakes on his big plans for his follow-up album, Utopia. Of course, everything happens for a reason, and this extended time off gave the father of two an opportunity to go grander with his vision, which now includes a collaborative film with renowned production company A24. They’re best known for chilling projects like Midsommar and Hereditary and from the looks of the teaser that Scott shared on Instagram today (July 25), some of those same eerie themes will come through in Circus Maximus.

“AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE!!! LETSSS EATTTTT,” the Houston native wrote in his caption this morning, noting that the highly anticipated project will hit theatres on July 27th. “I WROTE [AND] DIRECTED THIS WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS. WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH [YOU]. SEE YOU IN UTOPIA,” Scott concluded.

Travis Scott is Seriously Hype for Circus Maximus

That post has certainly been generating a lot of buzz, but the “Apple Pie” artist didn’t stop there. Minutes later, he returned to his feed to share the first of five cover art shots for Utopia, which shows a Black man with piercing blue eyes clutching a handful of bills in a worn-down car.

“SHOT BY PIETER HUGO. THE JOURNEY THRU THE ALBUM TOOK ME ALL OVER THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO FINALLY DROP THE ALBUM,” Travis told his followers. Afterward, he noted that we’ll see the official cover art on Thursday, ahead of the LP’s arrival. Until then, we’ll be seeing a new image every day leading up to the main event.

Utopia‘s First Cover Art Unveiled

Check out the various versions of Utopia‘s first cover art below, as well as the official movie poster for A24’s Circus Maximus. Do you think that Travis Scott will outdo Astroworld with what he’s bringing to the table this weekend? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

