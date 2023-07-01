Travis Scott Confirms July 28 Release Date For “Utopia” At Rolling Loud

Utopia, the highly-anticipated upcoming album from Travis Scott, has been all but confirmed to be released on July 28. Prior to Scott’s set on the GoPuff Stage at Rolling Loud Miami on July 22, “7.28” was displayed on a large screen at the back of the stage. While many took this as another hint about the album’s release, Scott later confirmed it as such during his performance. Furthermore, Scott also announced that the album release would be accompanied by the premiere of a film, Circus Maximus. According to a spokesperson for Scott, Circus Maximus would be released in theaters.

The July 28 date has been hypothesized for some time, sparked by an LA billboard that pointed to that date. However, fans were left unsure if that would be the case after a series of cryptic social media posts from Scott. The rapper tweeted “Meet me here on Monday. We shall eat sooooonn” in response to a fan. This lead many people to wonder if Utopia would be coming sooner than expected. However, as was also expected, Scott’s Rolling Loud set confirmed some additional details about Utopia.

Utopia Release: What We Know

Travis Scott’s set opened with a trailer for Utopia with this message at the end:



Aside from the now-confirmed release date of July 28, there are a few other things we know about the release of Utopia. Firstly, there are five album covers available at release. Each of these covers is being sold as a bundle, with each providing various collector’s items as well. Furthermore, we know that the album will feature at least one collab. Cash XO revealed that The Weeknd would appear on one of the album’s tracks. Additionally, Scott has compared to Utopia to his older works such as Owl Pharoah and Rodeo.

Then there is the Utopia launch concert. At the time of writing, it is believed that Scott will be hosting a launch concert for the album at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. However, there has been a lot of speculation about this, with sources going back and forth about whether the concert is happening. That said, as things stand, the concert is currently going ahead as planned. Are you excited for Utopia? Let us know in the comments

