Travis Scott Hints “Utopia” Could Drop As Early As July 24

Travis Scott has been a busy, busy man. He has been promoting his upcoming album, Utopia for several months now through a wide variety of creative means. The most recent stunt involved erecting a billboard that simply featured the coordinates of Utopia, Texas. However, this weekend is meant to be a big one for Scott. Various sources have pointed to July 28th being the release date for Utopia. Furthermore, Scott, who headlines Rolling Loud Miami on July 22, will reportedly include tracks from the album in his set. We’ll have to wait and see if he continues the trend of giving his clothes to fans, too.

Additionally, Scott just released a Song of the Year contender. In a juggernaut collaboration, Scott teamed up with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny on “K-Pop”. Essentially, everything is coming up Travis Scott right now, whether you like it or not. But that brings us back to the release date of Utopia. Could the album be coming earlier than expected? Fans don’t know what to think after a series of cryptic messages Scott dropped on Twitter.

Scott Tells Fans To “Meet Him On Monday”

Meet me here on Monday

We shall eat sooooonnn https://t.co/hbAToTWWaY — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 22, 2023

It all began when a Travis Scott fan tweeted “I need Utopia bad” at the rapper, with a smiling tear emoji. It’s very much your standard pre-album release hype tweet. The thing is – Scott responded to him. “Meet me here on Monday. We shall eat sooooonn,” Scott responded. Furthermore, while promoting “K-Pop” on Instagram, Scott had another message for fans. “K pop Outttt nowwwwww Ahhhhh doing fckkkking flipssssss Can’t wait to seeee ya in Utoppiaaaa In just some days we take the sonics uppppppppppppppppp a notchhhhhh.”

So when exactly is Utopia coming out? I wish I could tell you. Obviously, there’s the whole drama with his rumored Pyramids concert. That ongoing saga currently stands at officials appearing to confirm that Scott is due to perform at the Pyramids on July 28th. For a lot of people, that points to that being the official release of Utopia. However, Scott’s social media comments have thrown at least some uncertainty into whether we’re going to wake up on Monday and find a brand-new Travis Scott album out in the world.

