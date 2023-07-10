Travis Scott is currently in the midst of his rollout for UTOPIA. Overall, this is an album that could very well set the hip-hop world on fire. Of course, we mean that in the best way possible. Scott has been working on this project for about three years at this point. Moreover, there have been quite a few leaks online, including a gorgeous song with James Blake and Westside Gunn called “Lost Forever.” He has even been performing this song at festivals, which has added another layer to the rollout.

Yesterday, Travis Scott revealed that he would be performing at the pyramids in Egypt on July 28th. Of course, that is a Friday which means people believe the album is going to be coming out that day. Overall, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event for a lot of people. Subsequently, people have begun posting about just how much money they are spending on this trip. Not to mention, it appears as though Scott is giving even more reasons for fans to go out and spend some cash.

Travis Scott Readies His Fans

All the new updates on Travis Scott’s Utopia:



– It has 5 album covers



– Listening Party will take place in Egypt on July 28th



– The album is NOT confirmed to drop on the same day



– Rick Rubin has involvement



– Vinyl is two disks pic.twitter.com/pu9oq2XSb8 — RapTV (@Rap) July 9, 2023

If you go to shop.travisscott.com, you will see a plethora of new bundles for the album. Billboard is now counting merch bundles in album sales, and Scott is taking full advantage. Now, you can cop various pieces of merch that will all come with a CD of the album. Furthermore, he has five different vinyl records on pre-order right now. However, none of the covers have been revealed. That said, this confirms the fact that the project will have a total of five different album covers. Hopefully, they are revealed sooner rather than later.

No matter what, this rollout just reached a whole new level. We still don’t have a lead single and we still don’t know the features. Overall, that is probably a good thing. At the end of the day, Travis Scott is known for his mysterious rollouts, and things are going to stay that way. Let us know which features you want to hear, in the comments section down below.

