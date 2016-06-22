British singer/producer James Blake has been on top for a while. As an artist, he’s in the company of Frank Ocean and Bon Iver in the category of “Untouchable Artists Who Disappear For A While To Make An Album And Then Fuck The Game Up When They Come Back.” Three studio albums in, James Blake has a fan base that’s hungry as ever, ready to gobble up whatever he’s serving, wannabes prepared to bite his style whenever possible. The son of musician James Litherland, Blake showed an aptitude for music as a child, eventually studying popular music at Goldsmiths, University of London. Out of his bedroom recordings onto the global stage, James Blake’s talent was immediately apparent, and by the time he turned 22, world famous DJs such as Zane Lowe were eager to put him on. In 2014, Blake was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, and most recently, he was featured on Beyonce’s blockbuster LP Lemonade. Expect this guy’s audience to grow in the coming years.