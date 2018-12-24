egypt
- MusicMetro Boomin Performs For Thousands At The Egyptian PyramidsDuring his visit, Metro Boomin also met with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo.ByCaroline Fisher2.1K Views
- SongsFuture Delivers A Fiery Verse On Mohamed Ramadan’s “ARABI”Future locks in with Mohamed Ramadan on infectious new single, "ARABI."ByAron A.2.1K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Promises To Proceed With Pyramids Of Giza ConcertTravis Scott promises a make-up date for his concert at the Pyramids Of Giza.ByAron A.1.8K Views
- MusicTravis Scott's Show At The Pyramids Of Giza Is Officially CancelledTravis Scott will no longer perform in Egypt on July 28.ByCaroline Fisher3.5K Views
- MusicTravis Scott "Utopia" Concert In Egypt Is Not Canceled Despite Earlier ReportsTravis Scott is ready to perform in Egypt.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Banned From Performing At The Pyramids In EgyptThe Egyptian musicians' syndicate were worried by Travis' "rituals."ByAlexander Cole6.3K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Gifts Egyptian Fan His SneakersTravis Scott put on quite the show in Germany.ByAlexander Cole621 Views
- MusicRuss Reminds Travis Scott That He Went To The Pyramids FirstRuss wants fans to know he is a trendsetter.ByAlexander Cole6.0K Views
- MusicTravis Scott's Utopia Show Sells Out In 30 MinutesTravis Scott's "Utopia" concert in Egypt sold out almost immediately.ByLavender Alexandria1354 Views
- MusicTravis Scott Reveals "Utopia" Will Have Five Album CoversIt wouldn't be a Travis Scott rollout without some merch bundles.ByAlexander Cole5.6K Views
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says His Son Helped Kendrick Lamar Overcome Writer’s Block.Swizz Beatz explained how his son landed a credit on Kendrick Lamar's "untitled unmastered."ByCole Blake1128 Views
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's First Comedy Show In Egypt Canceled Due To His "Afrocentric" ViewsEgyptians were NOT happy with Hart's comments.ByDiya Singhvi14.4K Views
- StreetwearSwizz Beatz Surprises Alicia Keys With $400K Egyptian Queen-Inspired ChainThe design was inspired by Nefertiti, the queen of the 18th Dynasty of Egypt.ByHayley Hynes10.7K Views
- Pop CultureEgypt Responds To Elon Musk's Claim That "Aliens Built The Pyramids"Egypt educated Elon Musk after he claims alien built the pyramids.ByCole Blake7.0K Views
- NewsEgyptian Rapper pre kai ro Celebrates His "Glo Up"The "Glo Up" is real for Egyptian rapper pre kai ro, who premieres his new project this week.ByAlex Zidel1.6K Views
- Newspre kai ro Makes A Name For Himself On "Glo Up"pre kai ro is one of the most exciting international artists on the come up right now, releasing his new song "Glo Up."ByAlex Zidel1416 Views
- MusicSwizz Beatz Reflects On His Son Working With Kendrick Lamar Before HimSwizz Beatz taught his son well. ByMitch Findlay5.5K Views
- RandomSteve Jobs Is Alive In Egypt, According To Conspiracy TheoristsA Steve Jobs lookalike was photographed in Egypt and some people are convinced the Apple legend is alive.ByAlex Zidel9.9K Views
- MusicKevin Gates Shows Off His New "Customized" Blond HairKevin Gates is feeling himself after he got his hair dyed.ByAlex Zidel35.7K Views