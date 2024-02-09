Future Delivers A Fiery Verse On Mohamed Ramadan’s “ARABI”

With hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, we celebrated the culture’s evolution from humble beginnings in the Bronx to global domination. However, as we look towards hip-hop’s trajectory in the next 50 years, there’s little doubt that it will only grow bigger, breaking into different markets and ultimately leaving its mark worldwide including in the Middle East. Alongside Universal Arabic Music, Egyptian megastar Mohamed Ramadan sets the stage ablaze with the release of his new single, “ARABI."

With assistance from Atlanta heavyweight and global rap superstar Future and Lebanese-Canadian singer Massari, Mohamed Arabi delivers an infectious bop that fuses Arabic sounds with hip-hop’s spirit. Future is the only English-speaking artist on vocals, as Mohamed Ramadan and Massari deliver their performances entirely in Arabic. But, despite the language barrier, the production, helmed by Scott Storch, Sari “Massari” Abboud, and Martin "Adium" Sinotte, blends the traditional Arabic sounds with trap production for an indisputable banger. The Beast Mode rapper is the first up on the record, floating over the mesmerizing flutes with a braggadocious verse. Meanwhile, Massari and Ramadan bring a smooth vibe to the track.

Universal Arabic Music Signs Ramadan

Universal Arabic Music is the brainchild of Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who also signed Ramadan to a management deal with SALXCO, the management company behind artists like The Weeknd and Doja Cat. He’s evidently had his finger on the pulse of the music industry since his early beginnings in the Canadian music scene, and the pairing of Ramadan and Future exemplifies his hope to push Arabic music globally with Universal Arabic Music. “This collaboration with Mohamed Ramadan, Future and Massari embodies our vision at UAM and the way we see Arabic music on a global level,” Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

Mohamed Ramadan has certainly become a household name across the Middle East throughout his career. Moreover, with over 5 billion views on YouTube and 30 million followers on Instagram, it seems like he’ll only become an even bigger superstar under the Universal Arabic Music umbrella. Check out his latest single with Future and Massari above and sound off with your thoughts on “ARABI” in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics

We don't do shopping at the window

I just blew a check in Morocco

Pluto, put a diamond ring on ya hand

Pluto, took ya shopping let you spend bands

