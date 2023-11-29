Metro Boomin Details He & Future's Recording Process

Metro Boomin says he makes Future try to rap over every beat he shows him.

Metro Boomin says that he makes Future rap over every single beat that he brings to the rapper. Responding to Zaytoven making a similar proclamation on Instagram, Metro noted: “Facts this how me and Pluto record. If I made it idc you gotta at least try.” The comments come as the two continue working on their collaborative album.

Metro shared his comment on a post from Producer Culture. Other users argued that not everyone has that much leverage with artists. "You better have fire beats in order to have this leverage. Artist know beats can be had easily," one commented. Another wrote: "Nobody has this luxury… artists don’t freestyle and view a beat as a challenge. They looking for what’s going to make them money from streams or what’s trendy."

Metro Boomin & Future Perform

Metro previously discussed working with Future during an interview with Ebro Darden, last year. At the time, he labeled Future one of his favorite artists to work with. “He’s one of the best artists to work with like that,” Metro said. “I feel like that’s why we get the results that we do because we don’t come in with any ego. He’s completely there asking you what he should do and what you like. With some other people, sometimes you have to eat whatever sh*t they give you that day. But with Pluto, he’s on the same sh*t I’m on, and I tell him, let’s make the hardest sh*t we can make, and he’s all in.”

Zaytoven On His Recording Process

Metro and Future have been teasing their album for months. After the release of Metro's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, earlier this year, he confirmed he's fully focused on working with Future. Be on the lookout for further updates on their collaborative effort on HotNewHipHop.

