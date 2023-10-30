Metro Boomin Has His Sights Set On Getting Future Collaboration Album Done First

We have yet another inside scoop on Metro Boomin and Future's upcoming collaborative project. Fans have been thirsting hard over any sort of news on when the album will be out, the cover art, etc. Anything they can get their hands on, they will take at this point. Metro has continuously stated that this has the potential to be one of, if not the best set of tracks this year. Just a couple of weeks ago he had this to say about what he thinks could help stop the lull in hip-hop.

The question thrown out was, In your opinion what needs to happen in hip hop to help stop the current slump that it finds itself in?" Metro gave his "unbiased" but perhaps truthful response. "Me and @future album of course." He does have a reason to say that because of the countless classics we have gotten from them in the past. In addition, they showed us that they are still on the same wavelength, recently, on HEROES & VILLAINS and the Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Metro Boomin's "Blinders" Are "On Tunnel Vision"

Metro Boomin and Future (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

This latest info dump comes from Uproxx and Complex. The interview was conducted by the latter and Metro spoke on his priorities. In this case, though, there is just one in his sights. "My blinders on tunnel vision. All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. Nothing else until that’s out. When it’s a [release] date, the world will know." Hopefully, that release date is on the horizon.

