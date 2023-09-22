Metro Boomin Believes He & Future Have Album Of The Year

Metro Boomin is a legendary producer at this point. Overall, he is responsible for some of the greatest hip-hop records of this generation. He has worked with a ton of phenomenal artists, and he continues to grow his discography. Last year's Heroes & Villains turned out to be one of the best projects of the entire year. Moreover, he delivered a dope Spider-Man soundtrack in 2023 that surprised a lot of fans. Now, he is focused on delivering yet another classic for his supporters.

If you have been paying attention, you would know that Metro's next album will be a collaborative effort with Future. Metro Pluto has been teased extensively at this point, and fans just want it already. However, great art isn't created in a day. Instead, it has to be nurtured in order to be successful. Metro and Future understand this, and consequently, they have been hard at work to get this project out.

Metro Boomin x Future

While we may not have an exact release date for this project, it seems like it should be dropping this year. We know this because Metro Boomin took to Instagram recently where he declared: "AOTY loading..." This is very good news for fans as it means that the album will drop before the year is done. Although the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, and Doja Cat will have dropped, Metro has all the confidence in the world that his project is the best one. Based on his track record, we don't blame him for feeling this way.

Hopefully, we get some new details on this album, sooner rather than later. This is a project that the people are craving, and the sooner we get it, the better. Let us know what your expectations are for this project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

