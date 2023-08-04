Metro Pluto
- MusicMetro Boomin Drops Future & Travis Scott Snippet, Much To The Delight Of FansFans are excited for the album to drop.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture Teases Metro Boomin Collab Album Yet Again, Acknowledges Long WaitUsually Metro's the one to hype the project up, but Fewtch recalled a tweet from back in May in which he initially teased this return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Revisits When He Lost Three Future Beats Due To Power OutageIn an short interview with Billboard, the legendary producer reflected on what that recent experience taught him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Believes He & Future Have Album Of The Year"Metro Pluto" has fans very excited.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMetro Boomin Delivers Massive Update On Future Collab AlbumMetro Boomin and Future have some heat on the way. By Alexander Cole