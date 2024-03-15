Future Teases "Type S**t" With Metro Boomin Again On IG, Features Still A Mystery

Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative albums, only known as We Don't Trust You at press time, are the talk of the rap town right now. Moreover, after months and months of teases and snippets and updates, we'll finally get this surprise double drop in just a couple more weeks. What's more is that there are already specific tracks that are gaining a lot of traction, namely one that Metro himself teased titled "Type S**t" that also apparently features Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. Now, on Friday (March 15), Fewtch took to his Instagram Story to give yet another taste of the cut, playing a snippet in which he raps over a classic-sounding trap beat.

However, this is all a bit confusing and mysterious, but in a way that only creates more excitement for whatever we'll get. For example, Playboi Carti reportedly played this track in a recent clip of him in his Cybertruck, but it's impossible to tell if it sounds like this new Future snippet, plus the fact that they aren't playing the same parts. Also, Metro Boomin had tweeted a hint that there won't be any features on this project... does he mean the first one, presumably We Don't Trust You, or the second one? As you can see, there are a lot of different ways in which this could play out, and these folks probably know exactly what they're doing with this secrecy.

Future Joins The "Type S**t" Teasing Hype: Listen

Another theory is that this collab could land on Carti's next album instead, but Metro and Pluto are too committed to their collaborative series. As such, we'd still bet on this appearing on We Don't Trust You if it shows up anywhere, and we still wouldn't complain if it doesn't. After all, this is anticipated to be one of the best and biggest rap albums of the year, with so many die-hards lined up to experience it. If it doesn't live up to the hype, maybe fans won't trust them for a while, either.

Jokes aside, how do you think "Type S**t" is sounding, or is this another track entirely and they're just playing mind games with us? Are you excited for the "I Serve The Base" duo to reaffirm their greatness?

