Meek Mill Shouts Out Future, Sparks More Speculation On His Sexuality

Meek Mill's latest tweet about Future has fans once again speculating about his sexuality. The situation comes amid rumors that the Philadelphia rapper was previously in a sexual relationship with Diddy. On Sunday night, Meek praised Future for his contribution to the song, "Giving Chanel," off his new EP, Heathenism.

"When @1future sent his verse back to me on this I said what you tryna do to meeeeee Pluto lol," Meek wrote on Twitter. One fan replied: "You’re never beating the allegations w this type of behavior." Another added: "Meek we support you bro. But these kinda tweets making it hard (pause) for n****s to understand what you on." Several others simply replied with "pause."

Meek Mill & Future Perform On The "Legendary Nights Tour"

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Rappers Meek Mill (L) and Future perform in support of their Legendary Nights Tour at DTE Energy Music Theatre on September 01, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Meek had told fans to stop questioning whether he's straight in a post earlier in the weekend. "Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is … I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!" Meek wrote on Twitter, Friday night. In another post, he added: "Don’t tell me stop responding do something!" Check out his shoutout for Future below.

Meek Mill Praises Future

When @1future sent his verse back to me on this I said what you tryna do to meeeeee Pluto lol https://t.co/n2lxdpkm6Z pic.twitter.com/bbaSfgrNjP — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 4, 2024

The rumors began when Rodney Jones filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, last week. He referenced the Bad Boy mogul claiming to have had sex with a rapper from Philadelphia who also dated Nicki Minaj as well as a singer who performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Las Vegas residency. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

