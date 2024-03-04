Meek Mill Shouts Out Future, Sparks More Speculation On His Sexuality

Meek Mill had worked with Future on his new EP, "Heathenism."

Meek Mill &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Meek Mill's latest tweet about Future has fans once again speculating about his sexuality. The situation comes amid rumors that the Philadelphia rapper was previously in a sexual relationship with Diddy. On Sunday night, Meek praised Future for his contribution to the song, "Giving Chanel," off his new EP, Heathenism.

"When @1future sent his verse back to me on this I said what you tryna do to meeeeee Pluto lol," Meek wrote on Twitter. One fan replied: "You’re never beating the allegations w this type of behavior." Another added: "Meek we support you bro. But these kinda tweets making it hard (pause) for n****s to understand what you on." Several others simply replied with "pause."

Meek Mill & Future Perform On The "Legendary Nights Tour"

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Rappers Meek Mill (L) and Future perform in support of their Legendary Nights Tour at DTE Energy Music Theatre on September 01, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Meek had told fans to stop questioning whether he's straight in a post earlier in the weekend. "Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is … I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!" Meek wrote on Twitter, Friday night. In another post, he added: "Don’t tell me stop responding do something!" Check out his shoutout for Future below.

Meek Mill Praises Future

The rumors began when Rodney Jones filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, last week. He referenced the Bad Boy mogul claiming to have had sex with a rapper from Philadelphia who also dated Nicki Minaj as well as a singer who performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Las Vegas residency. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

