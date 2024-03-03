Meek Mill Tells Fans To Stop Questioning If He's Straight Amid Diddy Rumors

Meek Mill is tired of fans bothering him on Twitter.

Time Warner Cable Studios After Party

Meek Mill is tired of fans asking if he's straight amid rumors that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Diddy. The rumors stem from Rodney Jones' lawsuit accusing the Bad Boy mogul of sexual assault. In the filing, he claims Diddy once bragged about having sex with a male rapper from Philadelphia who previously dated Nicki Minaj. Meek has been addressing the allegations on Twitter in the days since.

"Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is … I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!" Meek wrote on Twitter, Friday night. In another post, he added: "Don’t tell me stop responding do something!"

Meek Mill & Diddy Celebrate Revolt Launch

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Meek. Mill and Diddy attend the Revolt launch party at Slate on October 21, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Meek isn't the only one to deny the story. In a statement for TMZ, Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, explained: "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Meek Mill Fires Back At Trolls

Check out some of Meek's latest tweets on the matter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
