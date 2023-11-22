Former Bad Boy Executive Faces Sexual Assault Accusation In New Lawsuit

Ex-Bad Boy executive Harve Pierre is currently facing a sexual assault lawsuit from a former assistant at the label owned by Diddy. The anonymous plaintiff accuses Pierre of preying on them “on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country,” according to court documents obtained by The Fader. The alleged victim filed the complaint in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her,” the filing reads. “Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault.”

Diddy & Cassie Attend A Pre-Grammy Gala

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Clive. Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The plaintiff further cites physical, emotional, and psychological injuries that they want to be “fully and fairly compensated" for in response to their experience. The filing continues: “Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her. Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault.”

News of the lawsuit comes just days after Cassie filed a similar lawsuit against the Bad Boy owner, Diddy. She came forth with numerous allegations including rape, physical abuse, and much more. Less than 24 hours later, the two parties agreed on a settlement, which reportedly landed Cassie $30 million to drop her legal action. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie wrote in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” In his own statement, Diddy added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuit against Harve Pierre as well as Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

