Diddy’s Lawyer Denies Wrongdoing Despite Cassie Lawsuit Settlement

Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, says that his client's recent settlement with Cassie in her rape and abuse lawsuit is "in no way an admission of wrongdoing." He explained the decision to settle in a statement provided to Page Six on Saturday.

Brafman wrote: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy." Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan. Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Both Diddy and Cassie addressed the lawsuit in statements as well. Cassie confirmed that the decision was "amicable." "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," she said. Diddy added: "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Cassie filed the lawsuit against Diddy just one day before the settlement. She accused the Bad Boy mogul of several wrongdoings including rape, physical abuse, introducing her to alcohol and drugs, and more. In response to her attempts to escape the relationship, Diddy would allegedly threaten her career in the entertainment industry. “Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life,” the lawsuit stated. “Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him. Many went as far as to explicitly state that her failure to return to Mr. Combs would hinder her success in the entertainment industry.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

