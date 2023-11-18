50 Cent Addresses Diddy & Cassie Settlement, Says He Wanted To Take Fif Shopping

50 Cent and Diddy's strained relationship is one of New York's pillars when it comes to the dynamics of their hip-hop landscape. Of course, since the former is such a troll, it feels like anything that the latter does eventually falls under his scrutiny. This case was much more serious, as it related to Cassie's accusations of sexual and physical abuse against the Bad Boy mogul. While they reached a settlement very quickly, the G-Unit MC doesn't think that this is the end of Sean Combs' public retribution. Moreover, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on this development and suggest what could follow it.

"LOL," 50 Cent bluntly began his post's caption, which was a screenshot of a news story covering Diddy's settlement. "He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water. And here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he ever put his hand on." This assessment is actually true in some ways, as this bombshell case caused many to dig up other confessions from Puff Daddy's previous partners and a more critical look at his current circle.

50 Cent Reacts To Settlement In Sean Combs' Case

In fact, one of these resurfaced comments about Diddy came straight from 50 Cent himself, although it's more of a bizarre story. During an old interview, presumably a Drink Champs appearance, he told the alleged story of how Diddy once told him that he wanted to take him shopping. It's unclear if the Queens rapper just thought that this was bizarre or if he took it as an invitation for him to be groomed or to be shown more than a good time. Still, it's such a chaotic clip that it's clear they didn't think much of it in the moment, but Fif's humor didn't get in the way of him warning folks that Combs isn't who he seems to be.

Fif's Old Claim About Diddy Suggesting A Shopping Trip

Meanwhile, there's also been a lot of conversation around the Love Album: Off The Grid artist's alleged role in the death of Tupac. To no one's surprise, 50 is pushing a lot of this narrative, too. We'll see if his prediction that this will result in a wave of backlash and accountability turns out to be true. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Diddy, Cassie, and 50 Cent.

