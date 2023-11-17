50 Cent Takes Aim At Diddy Amid Cassie Sexual Assault Allegations

50 Cent has been going after Diddy quite a bit lately. Overall, this has mostly been due to the allegations that the mogul had something to do with 2Pac's murder. Fif has made sure to joke about this on numerous occasions, even if Puff probably hates it. Now, however, Sean Combs is going through a larger legal battle. His ex Cassie recently hit him with a $30 million lawsuit with some heavy allegations. For instance, she claims that he allegedly raped her and made her have sex with numerous men.

Furthermore, Cassie made the allegation that Diddy had a hand in blowing up Kid Cudi's car. Overall, there is a lot here and while he denies all of the allegations, the ensuing case will be interesting to watch play out. Moreover, fans have been curious to see how Fif would respond to all of this. Well, we got our answer last night as he took to Twitter with a selfie in which he looked especially confused. Subsequently, he wrote a caption that expresses his disbelief over what is being alleged.

50 Cent Speaks Out

"Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO," 50 Cent wrote. This is certainly how a lot of people felt watching these allegations hit Twitter in real time. Of course, a lot of the focus is rightly on Cassie who has been through a lot. She is receiving a lot of support from her peers and those in and around the industry. Hopefully, she will be able to find peace out of this horrific situation.

With 50 Cent throwing his hat into the ring here, where do you think all of this will go next? Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

