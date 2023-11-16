50 Cent Praises Old Fan Rocking Out At His UK Show: Watch

50 Cent is a legendary rapper, and though many young fans may see him as a dinosaur today, he's definitely not that old. However, that doesn't really have any bearing on his music: it's endured and resonated in such a massive way that even the youngest and oldest of those who come across him can become fans. What's more is that Fif loves to show these fans love, because they continue to prove to him that his art is not only timeless, but wide-reaching. It's an impact that he celebrates and loves to highlight, and his most recent receiver of said love was an old lady who went to his recent UK show. It was at the Queens legend's last of two concerts at the World Resorts Arena in Birmingham during a performance of his song "Ayo Technology" off of his album Curtis.

Moreover, the woman in question threw her hand up and down among the crowd in the hilarious clip, looking cool, collected, but nonetheless moved by the music. 50 Cent reposted this video on Instagram on Tuesday (November 14), and fans had a good laugh in the comments as well as admiration for her. "The coolest person at my show tonight by far," he captioned the video. "She was rocking wit me. Birmingham second show. LOL."

50 Cent Shouts Out One Of His Oldest Fans At His Shows: Watch Her Vibe

Not only that, but fans are also loving 50 Cent's aerial antics at his shows, or at the very least expressing amusement at the use of wires. His The Final Lap tour has been incredibly successful so far, and gives him a chance to connect with many fans. For meet and greet sessions, the G-Unit mogul has encountered so many different perspectives, backgrounds, and reasons for which people connect with him. Sometimes, it can be hard to appreciate them amid artistic struggles and hustles, but he always makes time for his fans.

Meanwhile, other rap fans are also excited about what the Power and BMF entertainment icon will do on wax. He narrated a teaser for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's upcoming album Welcome 2 ColleGrove, and die-hard hope that it won't be the only contribution he makes. We'll see what happens when the project lands tomorrow (Friday, November 17). For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, come back to HNHH.

