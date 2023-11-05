50 Cent Shares Words Of Wisdom Amid Major Spotify Milestone

50 Cent recently hopped on Instagram to flex yet another one of his major accomplishments. He shared a photo of himself earlier today, boasting the news that his 2003 album Get Rich Or Die Tryin' has hit a whopping four billion streams on Spotify. He took the opportunity to share some words of wisdom with his followers, revealing how he was able to make such a great LP.

"See why I be saying take your time make it a classic," he wrote. "Over 4 billion Spotify streams." As expected, the New York native's comments section is now flooded with congratulations and supportive messages from fans.

50 Cent Tells Followers "Take Your Time"

This is far from the only feat 50 Cent has celebrated as of late, however. Last week, the hitmaker took to Instagram once again to show off the fact that his track "In Da Club" hit diamond status. The iconic track was released as the lead single for Get Rich Or Die Tryin' back in 2003. It's gone on to receive praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and more. While Fif continues to be rewarded for the projects he put out decades ago, the rapper recently revealed that he's got an album in the works, giving fans some new material to look forward to.

"When I'm not moving around and I'm not touring and doing things, it's going to permit me to focus on creating music," he told Evropa 2 last week. "You'll get a little more of what you get from Dr. Dre and Eminem from me at that point." 50 Cent didn't share many more details of the upcoming LP, but it's safe to say that fans can't wait. What do you think of 50 Cent's album hitting over four billion streams on Spotify? How do you feel about his advice? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

