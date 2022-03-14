milestone
- MusicJ. Cole's "No Role Modelz" Hits Massive Spotify AccomplishmentFew rap hits can claim this accolade, especially ones that are such perfect marriages between style, substance, and singularity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Shares Words Of Wisdom Amid Major Spotify Milestone50 Cent's "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" has hit a whopping four billion streams on Spotify.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Already Highest-Selling Female Rap Album Of 2023The Barbz didn't come to play.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Reaches Historic Spotify MilestoneNicki Minaj's "Seeing Green" has become her 75th song on Spotify to hit 100 million streams.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Hits Yet Another Impressive Streaming MilestoneNicki Minaj is still ahead of all her female rap contemporaries on Spotify.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Now Has Over 1 Billion Streams On Spotify AloneIts month-long lifetime has already amassed the success that some albums spend months or years trying to reach.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Has The Most Streamed Album By Female Rapper On SpotifyWhen it comes to female rappers on Spotify, Cardi B is lapping the field.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music50 Cent Receives 1 Billion Stream Plaque From Spotify50 Cent joined the one billion Spotify streams club.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDaBaby Celebrates Streaming MilestoneDaBaby celebrated today on Instagram.By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersDrake Sets A Historic Record In Spotify History Following "Search & Rescue" SuccessDrake is officially the most streamed rapper on Spotify. By Aron A.
- MusicWizkid Hits New Milestone With The Help Of DrakeWizkid continues to stack plaques.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNBA Youngboy On Track For New MilestoneThe rapper would be the youngest to achieve it.By Noah Grant
- MusicEminem's "Mockingbird" Hits 1 Billion Spotify Streams Thanks To TikTokYet another classic track sees a resurgence through viral trends, remixing, and a new audience discovering a past gem.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Hits Insane Milestone Never Seen In The NBA BeforeLeBron James is a once-in-a-generation type of player.By Alexander Cole