Drake Hits Impressive Spotify Milestone Amid UMG Drama

Drake's fans haven't gone anywhere.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy year for Drake. He wrapped up his "It's All A Blur" tour in April, just weeks after Kendrick Lamar dissed him on a collab with Future and Metro Boomin, "Like That." This resulted in a viral lyrical battle, which by most accounts, Kendrick won. That has since earned relentless clowning from social media users. This has only picked up since the surprise release of Kendrick's new album GNX.

It's also gotten worse since Drake decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He accuses UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting the song and alleges that the release could have been prevented. Unsurprisingly, many social media users have attributed this pre-action filing to jealousy over Kendrick's success. It's to be seen how that'll play out, but fortunately for Drake, he still has a lot going for him despite all of the drama.

Drake Was The Most-Streamed Rap Artist Of 2024, Spotify Reveals

Spotify Wrapped 2024 just dropped, for example, revealing that Drake was the most-streamed rap artist of the year globally. He was followed by Travis Scott, Kanye West, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and more. Obviously, the Toronto performer's fanbase hasn't gone anywhere. It also looks like he's been able to find humor in all of this, as evidenced by a comment he recently left during a Los Pollos TV stream. "We need a donut emoji in the chat," he wrote simply. "Custarrrddddd." This was a nod to Kendrick's iconic DJ Mustard shout-out on "TV Off." It quickly became a meme following the release of GNX.

Drake has also earned some support from his peers amid his legal battle with UMG. Azealia Banks, Funk Flex, and many more even think there's a chance he might ultimately end up looking like a hero for exposing alleged corruption in the music industry.