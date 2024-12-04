Drake Trolls Kendrick Lamar's "Mustard!" Scream In Live Stream Chat

Drizzy's got jokes.

Drake is online. If there's one thing his supporters and haters can agree upon, it's that he spends a lot of time on social media. He's constantly posting cryptic photos on Instagram, or dropping by live streams to promote his brand. Drake has likely given Kendrick Lamar's GNX album a listen, but even if he hasn't, he has seen the "Mustard!" memes. The scream, which appears on the smash single "tv off," is a reference to the producer who made the beat and the beat for the Drake diss "Not Like Us." Drake decided to fire back at both artists as a result.

Los Pollos TV went on stream to rant about the new Lamar album. He's not a fan of GNX, and compared it unfavorably to Drizzy's 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy. He claimed that going from Drake's album to the new K. Dot release did not do the latter any favors. Drake apparently agreed. He dropped a comment trolling Lamar and Mustard's latest collab. He also, seemingly, poked fun at Mustard's size. "We need a donut emoji in the chat," he wrote. "Custarrerddddd!." Los Pollos TV pinned the comment for the rest of his stream.

Drake Rebranded The Scream As "Custard!"

Los Pollos TV has been a vocal Drake supporter for years. He was on the 6 God's side throughout the Kendrick Lamar feud. He even got a chance to FaceTime with the rapper during a live stream at the end of November. Los Pollos TV has also supported Drake in the midst of the lawsuit the rapper plans to file against his record label, UMG. The YouTuber went as far as to claim that the label took down his harsh review of GNX. "I reacted to Kendrick’s new album, which hundreds of people have also and they’re up right now on YouTube," he claimed. "UMG/Kendrick team manually removed my video because I didn’t like the album…"

There's certainly no love lost between Drake and Mustard, either. The latter told the Los Angeles Times that he has no desire to work with the 6 God after the Kendrick Lamar feud. "I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude," Mustard asserted. "[He's] a strange guy." This, of course, is ignoring the fact that he already has two hit singles with Drake, but we digress. The 6 God's mean-spirited comment makes a lot of sense given the bitterness on both ends of the feud.