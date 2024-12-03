50 Cent Playfully Trolls Tony Yayo While Throwing Shade At Drake

50 Cent seems to be enjoying Kendrick Lamar's new album.

50 Cent poked fun at Tony Yayo in a new video on Instagram, trolling him during a recent trip on a private jet. In a clip captioned, "My life behind the scenes," 50 catches Yayo listening to music on his headphones. “You get a pass if you listening to Kendrick sh*t,” 50 said. After pulling off Yayo's headphones, he joked: “N***a, that’s Drake. That’s Drake you got in there.”

Fans in the comments section have been loving 50's post. "Yayo the only man allowed to shout back at 50 cent," one user joked with laughing emojis. Another celebrated 50's legacy. "I used to not like you just because I was naive and from The west coast and the game dissed you. As I got older I realize you were the true OG and have done way more than game as ever done in his career. You a definition of a true OG," they wrote.

50 Cent & Tony Yayo Perform Together In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: (L-R) 50 Cent and Tony Yayo perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Drake trolling is surprising from 50, considering he's previously defended the Toronto rapper in his feud against Kendrick Lamar. “I was telling him, it’s not him,” 50 Cent recalled during an interview with Billboard. “I’m listening on the outskirts, it’s not you. Don’t let yourself think that for a second. On some real sh*t, I said, ‘They said you lost, okay. Well what did you lose?’ What exactly did he lose if he got $300 something million on his last tour? You didn’t lose a motherf**king thing, man.”

50 Cent Pokes Fun At Tony Yayo

Lamar dropped his new album, GNX, last month. He's planning on embarking on a stadium tour with SZA to promote the project in 2025. Check out 50 Cent's trolling of Tony Yayo below.