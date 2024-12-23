Tony Yayo Defends Drake's Decision To Take Legal Action Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Tony Yayo says Drake "might have his reasons."

Tony Yayo discussed Drake's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group over the release of Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" while speaking with VladTV. In doing so, he refused to take sides in the artists' feud and defended Drake's right to file his petitions against the company.

"He might have his reasons. He might have the lawyers, he might have the information. Money is power. Power is money, right? He must know something," Yayo began. From there, he argued that he doesn't understand exactly how streams equate to physical album sales. As Vlad continued to suggest Drake was suing only because he lost the battle, Yayo added: "Either way, we're talking about it right now. They're both winning."

Tony Yayo Performs With 50 Cent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: (L-R) 50 Cent and Tony Yayo perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 10, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As for Drake's argument, he filed two legal petitions, accusing UMG of defamation as well as allegedly boosting the streams of "Not Like Us." In his defamation filing, he complained that the company didn't block the release of a song featuring unfounded allegations. “UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” Drake’s lawyers wrote, as caught by Billboard. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”

Tony Yayo Weighs In On Drake's UMG Petition