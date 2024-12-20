Drake v. UMG/iHeartMedia Case Leaves Court Confused As Hearing Date Suffers Unforeseen Delays

BYBryson "Boom" Paul264 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake's petition hearing ran into confusion when dates were switched at the last-minute.

Drake's Texas hearing was rescheduled to January 13 after confusion occurred in court on Friday (Dec. 20). Outlets were informed the deposition would be held on Friday by Bexar County Clerks. Reporters were surprised by no announcement of the case number. Clerks revealed a mistake in scheduling announcements. Scheduled for December 18, it was rescheduled to December 20. The December 20 hearing was rescheduled again for December 19. Thursday's hearing did not occur, with all parties agreeing on a motion to set the hearing delayed to January 13.

Drake's attorney filed a letter to Judge Gloria Martinez and the District Clerk dropping Thursday's hearing and requesting the reschedule. It reads: "Please allow this letter to confirm that Plaintiff will pass the hearings on his Rule 202 Petition that are currently docketed on Thursday, December 19, 2024 and Friday, December 20, 2024. Per the Third Amended Notice of Hearing, Plaintiffs Rule. The petition will be heard on January 13, 2025."

Read more: Drake Teases New Music "From The North" In Moody Instagram Post

Drake, UMG/iHeartMedia Hearing Rescheduled To January 2025

News of the rescheduling follows Spotify's response to Drake's petition in federal court filed in November. The streaming giant denied all allegations, claiming they assisted in the possible artificial inflation of Kendrick Lamar's massive hit, "Not Like Us." In the response, Spotify told Billboard: "The predicate of Petitioner’s entire request for discovery from Spotify is false,” the company’s lawyers write. “Spotify and UMG have never had any such arrangement.”

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud appeared subliminal for years. In April, Lamar disssed Drake and J. Cole directly on Future/Metro Boomin's "Like That." The" "Big 3" insult resulted in diss tracks "Push Ups" and "Family Matters" by Drake and "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, "Not Like Us" is a huge success, breaking multiple records. Drake told xQc he is unfazed by the rap battle that peddled "fairytales" claims.

Read more: Drake All Smiles After Receiving Custom Cake With His Face On It In
[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
...