Drake Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Peddling Fairytales While Streaming With xQc

Drake appears unfazed by Kendrick Lamar’s new album, GNX. As a guest on the popular xQc Livestream, the superstar addressed the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer’s surprise album that takes several shots at him. Introducing himself as a musician, Drizzy comments on Kendrick Lamar, “I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won’t do it..”

This isn’t the first time Drake has spoken about Lamar’s authenticity. In 2013, Drizzy told Elliott Wilson that the legendary “Control” verse was a moment but nothing immortal. "[Kendrick] is giving people moments," he said of the "Control" verse. "But are you listening to it now, at this point in time? Okay... It was real cool for a couple of weeks." But, he continued: "If I asked you, for example, how does that verse start?" Drake was named by Kendrick Lamar's "Control" verse along with Big Sean, Wale, Meek Mill, and Pusha T.

Drake Tells xQc That Kendrick Lamar Needs More Than “Fairy Tales” To Take Him Out

After addressing Kendrick’s new album, Drizzy would share his thoughts on today’s rap. While asking xQc about his taste in music, he states: “Rap music is weird now anyway.” The comment follows Drake's recent collaboration with emerging artist Chino Pacas on a Spanish track. Drizzy would deliver another verse in Spanish as he did on Bad Bunny’s “MIA” in 2018. Chino Pacas and the 6 God's collaboration has received mixed reviews.