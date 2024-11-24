Drake Pleases PETA By Updating OVO's Guidelines On Merch Materials

No more animal fur.

It's been a tough year for animal rights activists to convince Drake to support their causes, because he couldn't sniff them out with a massive slab of beef cooking in front of him. In the months since the release of WE DON'T TRUST YOU, we've spilled a lot of ink on the rap battle of the decade so far, and he's been unable to let go of it no matter what he tries. But the Toronto superstar eventually cleared the air and moved on, and ironically, the lack of beef has now been matched with a righteous business decision. PETA thanked him on Twitter for his OVO clothing brand eliminating their use of animal fur.

"Here’s a toast to @champagnepapi!" PETA wrote in a statement. "Clothing and lifestyle brand October’s Very Own (OVO), cofounded by Canadian rapper Drake, has confirmed that it will no longer sell products with real animal fur. The decision follows pressure from PETA and more than 100,000 e-mails to the brand from PETA’s supporters urging the company to ban fur – including fur from rabbits and coyotes. In thanks, we’ve sent the company some delicious bunny–shaped vegan chocolates."

PETA Thanks Drake

Still, there's some more parallels to draw in this weird Venn diagram of PETA, Drake, and beef. The 6ix God is a pretty big hater of Pharrell, who recently spoke to GQ about how he didn't really stress out over Drizzy's disses. But an even bigger Pharrell naysayer is PETA, as animal rights protestors have directly confronted him on multiple occasions recently. One protestor interrupted a screening for his Piece By Piece biopic to speak out against Louis Vuitton, and another group of protestors confronted him after the GQ Men Of The Year party.