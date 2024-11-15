Pharrell Tries To Hug It Out With Animal Rights Protestors Heckling Him

P's efforts to spread love were less than successful.

Pharrell faces a lot of challenges as the men's creative director for Louis Vuitton, and one of the big ones is the backlash from animal rights protestors. He ran into a group of activists rallying against his use of fur and animal products for his clothing creations – or rather, LV's – while outside the GQ Men of the Year party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Thursday (November 14). The PERFECT FANTASY collaborator kept things cool, responding in a calm tone with some repetitions of "God bless you" and even offering one of the protestors a hug. They didn't appreciate that and rejected it, but he eventually got back into his car. You can check out a clip of the moment by clicking the "Via" link down below.

For those unaware, this is not the first time that Pharrell directly confronted animal rights protestors in a peaceful and amicable manner. A similar situation occurred at a private screening of his Piece By Piece LEGO biopic, where a PETA protestor interrupted the celebration. Regardless, it's easy to see why he didn't pay this much mind this time around, as he was too busy celebrating GQ's honor of "Designer of the Year."

Elsewhere, Pharrell recently ruffled some feathers given a recent interview with GQ, in which he briefly talks about Drake's beef with him and how he bought P's jewelry at an auction. "I think beyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he’s a fan of music," he told the outlet. "He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it." "It didn’t," the Neptunes producer answered when asked whether or not Drizzy's comments about having his legacy in his house, melting his chains down, and featuring them in a music video bothered him.