Pharrell Williams Directly Deals With PETA Protestor At Private Screening Of "Piece By Piece"

PETA is coming for the Men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton.

Pharrell Williams is rolling out the red carpet for his upcoming LEGO biopic, Piece By Piece. The film is going to officially hit theaters on October 11, meaning we are one month away on the dot. To build some extra anticipation for the animated motion picture, the multi-hyphenate held a private screening for it. However, as Pharrell Williams was winding things down, a PETA protestor briefly interrupted the event, according to Uproxx. The woman actually was able to get onto the stage, sign and all. Speaking of which, the message was, "Pharrell: Stop Killing Animals For Fashion". Most likely, this relates to his involvement with the French luxury apparel brand, Louis Vuitton.

He does hold a high position with the iconic company, as he is the Men's Creative Director. Throughout the PETA supporter's appearance both on the stage and off it, she repeatedly said, "Stop torturing animals!". In a scenario like this, there's high probability that a lot of people would escalate the situation further by yelling and scolding her. But Pharrell was extremely mature and graceful during the entire face-to-face interaction. "I know, you’re right", and "I’m working on it", he replied in a cool manner.

Pharrell Williams Addresses PETA Supporter & Backlash

He even said "God bless you" and encouraged the audience to repeat that and clap for the woman. Eventually, she was taken away by security and afterwards, Pharrell decided to address the now elephant in the room. "Let me address that. You know, Rome wasn’t made in a day, and sometimes when you have plans to change things and situations, you have to get in a position of power and of influence, where you can change people’s minds progression", he began. "That’s not necessarily the way to do it, and sitting in my position, when I have conversations on behalf of organizations like that, unbeknownst to them, they come out here and do themselves a disservice". He then concluded with, "That’s okay: When that change comes, everybody in this room, will remember that I told you we’re actually working on that, and if she would have just asked me, I would have told her. But instead, she wanted to repeat herself".